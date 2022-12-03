Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

