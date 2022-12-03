Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. 773,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 106.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 215,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

