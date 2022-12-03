Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

