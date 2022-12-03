PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Update

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PYPTF remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PayPoint has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

