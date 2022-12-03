PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.30. PCCW shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 564 shares.
PCCW Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
PCCW Company Profile
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCCW (PCCWY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.