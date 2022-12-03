Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,309,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 779,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,234,000.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

