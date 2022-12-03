PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment comprises 1.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $35.03 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.