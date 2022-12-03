Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Director T Michael Glenn Sells 3,947 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pentair Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pentair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pentair by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

