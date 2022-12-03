Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 88,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

