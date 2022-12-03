Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

PCCT stock remained flat at $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

