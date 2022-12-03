Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.6 %

Perrigo stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 942,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

