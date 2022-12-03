Persistence Tops 24 Hour Volume of $315,423.69 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003523 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $80.88 million and $315,423.69 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 156,954,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,454,663 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

