Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $475.69

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 475.69 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 484.50 ($5.80). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 484.50 ($5.80), with a volume of 385,256 shares trading hands.
Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £201.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,554.84.
Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.
Insider Transactions at Personal Assets Trust
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.