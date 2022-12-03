Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $475.69

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 475.69 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 484.50 ($5.80). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 484.50 ($5.80), with a volume of 385,256 shares trading hands.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £201.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,554.84.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements bought 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,185.14). In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £259.60 ($310.56). Also, insider Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,185.14). Insiders have acquired a total of 309 shares of company stock worth $146,581 in the last three months.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

