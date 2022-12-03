Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.98-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

