Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.98-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
WOOF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.