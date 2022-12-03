PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 4.10% of PetIQ worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

PetIQ Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.86 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

