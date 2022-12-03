Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

