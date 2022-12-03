PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 82,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 351,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

PetroTal Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

About PetroTal

(Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.