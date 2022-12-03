Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243,878 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $390,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

