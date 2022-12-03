PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Envista worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $64,000.

NYSE NVST opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

