PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

