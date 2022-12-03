PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Linde by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,523,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,622,000 after purchasing an additional 172,084 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $1,838,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,381,000 after buying an additional 68,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

LIN stock opened at $337.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.66 and a 200-day moving average of $298.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

