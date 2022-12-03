PFS Investments Inc. Invests $11.25 Million in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 667,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 1.49% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.36 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

