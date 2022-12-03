PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 5,184 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

