PFS Investments Inc. Sells 255,315 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,315 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.93.
