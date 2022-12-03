PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,974 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 747,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $71.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

