PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

ISD opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

