PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

ISD opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.