PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.