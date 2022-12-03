PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.