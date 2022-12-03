PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $16.55 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
