PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
PDI stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.