PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

PDI stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.