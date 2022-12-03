PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

