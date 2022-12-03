PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 3rd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

