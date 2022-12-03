PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PMX opened at $9.30 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

