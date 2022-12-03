PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PMF opened at $10.93 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.