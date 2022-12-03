Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

PEGY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pineapple Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

