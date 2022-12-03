Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 19th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PHD opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
