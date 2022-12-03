Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 19th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHD opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.