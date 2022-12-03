Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

MAV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 86,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

