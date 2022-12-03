Pirate Chain Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $66.21 million and approximately $64,182.57 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00273382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00087184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00063873 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,781,407 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.