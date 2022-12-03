PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 552,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 12.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PlayAGS by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PlayAGS stock remained flat at $5.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

