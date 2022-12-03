PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in PLx Pharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $358,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of PLXP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 202,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,255. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PLx Pharma

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities lowered shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.