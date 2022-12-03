Populous (PPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $158,909.52

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $158,909.52 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

