Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Prenetics Global Stock Performance
Prenetics Global stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global
About Prenetics Global
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
