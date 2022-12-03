Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.04

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $18,415,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 348,503 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

