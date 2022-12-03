Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

PFIE stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

