Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $226,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,593 shares of company stock worth $12,849,388 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 2,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 489,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

