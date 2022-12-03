ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 366,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRPH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

