Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.72.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.