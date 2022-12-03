Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.72.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prosegur Cash (PGUCY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.