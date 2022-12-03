ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $64.59. Approximately 521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the second quarter worth $336,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the third quarter worth $120,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

