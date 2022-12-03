ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.94% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.
ProShares UltraShort Euro Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EUO opened at $30.20 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.