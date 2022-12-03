ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.94% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUO opened at $30.20 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

