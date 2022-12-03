Proton Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $28.26 million and $1.18 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.05 or 0.06256189 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00503349 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.48 or 0.30616050 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,888,731,180 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.