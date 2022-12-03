Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in November

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FPLPF stock remained flat at $1.98 on Friday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

